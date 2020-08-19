VFW Meetings
RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ladies of the VFW meetings in August have been cancelled. Regular meetings are held the third Thursday of the month at the Rigby Senior Center.
Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 20 at the city building.
West Jefferson Schools
TERRETON — West Jefferson School District #253 will hold their regular Board of Trustees meeting at 6:00 p.m. Aug. 20 at the WJ District Board Office Board Room.