Kindergarten Round-Up
RIGBY — Kindergarten Round-up at all elementary schools will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 and from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11. Guardians need to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency (utility bill preferred). Children must be five-years-old on or before September 1, 2021.
NRCS Accepting Applications
RIGBY — Natural Resources Conservation Service is accepting applications for the Regional Conservation Partnership Program for projects on flood irrigated pastures or cropland with alfalfa in the rotation. Project areas include all of Jefferson County. NRCS is also accepting applications for groundwater pumpers to install or replace broken flow meters and/or convert irrigated cropland to dryland to reduce consumptive ground water use, stabilize, and reverse declining Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer (ESPA) water levels. Deadline for applications is June 4, 2021.
For more information on the RCPP program or to obtain an application, please contact the Rigby NRCS Office at 208-745-6664 ext. 3 or stop in and visit us at 210 South 5th West in Rigby.