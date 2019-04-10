Menan City Council to meet
MENAN—The Menan City Council will be meeting April 11 at 7 p.m. at Menan City Hall, 664 N. 3530 E. An agenda can be found at cityofmenan.org.
Ririe School Board monthly meeting
RIRIE—The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees will be holding their monthly meeting April 11 at 7 p.m. at Ririe Junior-Senior High School, 13809 N. 130th E.
Are of impact open house
RIGBY—The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Department and the City of Rigby be holding an open house meeting April 16 at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 District Office, 3850 E. 300 N. The meeting will allow patrons to come hear the progress of the area of impact map and agreement and to ask questions.
Rigby City Council meeting slated
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council is scheduled to meet April 18 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.
Rigby Wranglers annual basketball event
RIGBY—The annual community basketball game between the Rigby Trojans and the Rigby Wranglers Special Olympians returns April 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Rigby High School, 3850 E. 300 N. Admission is $3 per person and all proceeds support Special Olympics Rigby Athletes.