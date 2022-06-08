Rigby Chamber of CommerceRIGBY — The Rigby Chamber of Commerce will hold their regular meeting on June 8 at 1 p.m. at the Venue on Main street.
Ririe Joint School District #252 Board of TrusteesRIRIE — The Ririe Joint School District #252 will hold their regular meeting on June 8 at 7 p.m.
Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting on June 8 at 7 p.m.
Menan City CouncilMENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting on June 9 at 7 p.m.
Clark County School District #161 Board of TrusteesDUBOIS — Clark County School District No. 161 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting June 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on June 13 at 9 a.m.
Ririe City CouncilRIRIE — The Ririe City Council will hold their regular meeting on June 14 at 7 p.m.
Roberts City CouncilROBERTS — The Roberts City Council will hold their regular meeting on June 14 at 7 p.m.
Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of TrusteesRIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees will hold their monthly meeting on June 15 at 7 p.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.