Rigby Chamber of CommerceRIGBY — The Rigby Chamber of Commerce will hold their regular meeting on June 8 at 1 p.m. at the Venue on Main street.

Ririe Joint School District #252 Board of TrusteesRIRIE — The Ririe Joint School District #252 will hold their regular meeting on June 8 at 7 p.m.

Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting on June 8 at 7 p.m.

Menan City CouncilMENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting on June 9 at 7 p.m.

Clark County School District #161 Board of TrusteesDUBOIS — Clark County School District No. 161 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting June 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on June 13 at 9 a.m.

Ririe City CouncilRIRIE — The Ririe City Council will hold their regular meeting on June 14 at 7 p.m.

Roberts City CouncilROBERTS — The Roberts City Council will hold their regular meeting on June 14 at 7 p.m.

Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of TrusteesRIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees will hold their monthly meeting on June 15 at 7 p.m.

