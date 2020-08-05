VFW Battalion Anniversary
RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars 70th anniversary celebration will be held at 2:00 p.m. August 13 at the Jefferson County Memorial. The anniversary is for the 116th Battalion. Of the original 220, approximately 20 members remain, according to George Marriott of the VFW. There will be entertainment and a no-host light lunch will be served. Members and/or spouses of the 116th of the Korean Expedition are invited. Contact for the VFW is Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182, Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731 or Mary Boomgaarden at 208-206-3049.
Jefferson County Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their usual meeting at 9:00 a.m. August 3 at the Jefferson County Annex. The meeting can be viewed via Zoom. The meeting code is 512 530 026.
Ririe City Council
RIRIE — The Ririe City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. August 11. Regular meetings are the second Tuesday of each month, but are subject to change. For questions, call 298-538-5548.