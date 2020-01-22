Committee seeks volunteers
RIGBY — The Rigby Chamber of Commerce is seeking community and chamber volunteers for Stampede Days. Those interested can contact Ginger Crystal at The Bank of Commerce (208-745-7610) or Teresa Anderson at First American Title Company (208-745-8715). Stampede Days will be June 19 and 20.
JCRW to meet
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Republican Women’s (JCRW) January meeting will be held at 7 p.m. tomorrow in the Jefferson County Courthouse at 210 Courthouse Way. The meeting will be held in the commissioners’ meeting room. Jefferson County Commissioners will give an update on what is going on in the county. Those attending are invited to bring questions, and those unable to attend can email questions to JCRWidaho@gmail.com. Members of the public are invited to attend.