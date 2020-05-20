VFW cancels meeting
RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars have cancelled their meeting for May 5 but plan to have a meeting June 18. The VFW regular meetings occur on the third Thursday each month.
Updated deadlines for Memorial Day
RIGBY — Due to the Memorial Day holiday, The Jefferson Star will have an early deadline for all editorial, classified and legal deadlines. Classified ads will have a deadline of 10:00 a.m. May 21, legal ads and editorial content will be due by 12:00 p.m. May 21.
VFW, American Legion mark Memorial Day
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion group will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at Jefferson County Veterans Memorial at 12:00 p.m. May 25. Roy Gibson of the VFW asks that those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.