Jefferson Star Early Deadline NoticeDue to the Fourth of July Holiday, all content deadlines for the July 6 issue of The Jefferson Star will be moved to 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 30; this includes all columns, Letters to the Editor, submitted articles, Legal notices and classified ads. The Deadline for Classifieds in the Jefferson Star Plus will be moved to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. The Jefferson Star Office will be closed on Monday, July 4.
Central Fire District Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting on June 16 at 8 p.m.
Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting on June 16 at 7 p.m.
Rigby Urban Renewal AgencyRIGBY — The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency will hold their regular meeting on Jun 16 at 5:30 p.m.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1004RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold their regular meeting on June 16 at 7 p.m.
West Jefferson School DistrictTERRETON — The West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees will meet on June 16 at 6 p.m.
Stampede Days RodeoRIGBY — The Stampede Days Parade and Rodeo will take place on June 17 and 18. Rodeo Queens coronation will begin at 6:30 on Friday night, followed by the Rodeo at 7 p.m. The parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday Morning.
Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will meet on June 20 at 9 a.m.