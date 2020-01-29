Give Kids a Smile being held
RIGBY — Give Kids a Smile will be held Feb. 7. The American Dental Association Foundation program provides free and easily accessible dental services to local families in need of free dental care for their children. In Rigby, Dr. Robert Ellis of West Wind Dental is a participant. For a list of all participating dentists and to schedule an appointment, visit www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.
Rigby council to meet
RIGBY — Rigby City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Rigby City Hall. Agendas are posted at http://www.cityofrigby.com/.