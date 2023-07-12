Jefferson Joint School District #251
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees will meet on July 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular council meeting on July 12 at 7 p.m.
Clark County School District #161
DUBOIS — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees #161 will hold their regular meeting on July 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Menan City Council
MENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on July 13.
Central Fire District
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on July 13 at 8 p.m.
Jefferson County Board of Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. on July 17.
