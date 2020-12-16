Early Deadlines
RIGBY — The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for the Dec. 30 and Jan. 6 editions due to the Christmas and New Years holidays. All legals, classifieds and editorial content must be to The Jefferson Star by 12 p.m. Dec. 24 and 12 p.m. Dec. 31.
Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the city building.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
RIGBY — The VFW Post #1004 and Ladies of the VFW will not be holding their regular meeting Dec. 17.
Farnsworth Museum appointment only
RIGBY — Except by appointment, the Farnsworth Museum will be closed until January 13, 2021.