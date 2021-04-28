Coffee with Cops
RIGBY — The Rigby Police Department will begin “Coffee with Cops” as a community engagement program beginning in May and will be held at 9 a.m. every second Tuesday in the police department lobby.
Jefferson County Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting beginning at 9 a.m. May 3 at the Jefferson County Annex building. The meeting can also be attended via Zoom with meeting code 512-530-026.
Roberts Prayer Walk
ROBERTS — Roberts Community Church invites all to gather May 6 to observe the National Day of Prayer with a prayer walk. Pastor Molsee extends an invitation to Roberts and area residents to join in a thirty-minute walk which will begin at the Roberts Community Church, 637 2872 East at 11:50 a.m. For more information contact Pastor Steve Molsee at 208-270-3455.