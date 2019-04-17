Rigby Wranglers annual basketball event
RIGBY—The annual community basketball game between the Rigby Trojans and the Rigby Wranglers Special Olympians returns tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Rigby High School, 3850 E. 300 N. Admission is $3 per person and all proceeds support Special Olympics Rigby Athletes.
VFW to meet
RIGBY—The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004, will be meeting April 18 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center, 391 Community Lane. For more information contact Post Commander Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182. The Ladies of VFW Post No. 1004 will be meeting at the same time and location. For more information contact either Sharon Stees at 208-521-2517 or Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731.
West Jefferson SD to meet
TERRRETON—The West Jefferson School District No. 253 Board of Trustees will be meeting April 18 at 6 p.m.