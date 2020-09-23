Free Lunch ProgramRIGBY — Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 announced that the Food Service Program will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students enrolled in the district. The meals are an extension of the United States Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch program to assist families affected by COVID-19. Families need to submit a Free/Reduced Meal application at jeffersonsd251.org/our-district/school-lunch/.
Jefferson CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners’ regular meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. Sept. 28. The meeting can be viewed via Zoom with code 512-530-026.
Rigby Lions ClubRIGBY — The Rigby Lions Club will be holding its regular meeting at 6:00 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Senior Center. Discussion will include future volunteer opportunities and anticipating an outside speaker on protecting your vision and impact of diabetes. Visitors are welcomed. Masks are encouraged, but not required.