West Jefferson FairMUD LAKE — West Jefferson Fair will be going on starting Aug. 10 through the 14.
Jefferson County FairJEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County fair will be going on starting Aug. 16 through the 21.
Clark County FairCLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Fair will be going on starting Aug. 19 through the 21.
Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their meeting on August 11 at 7 p.m.
Roberts City CouncilROBERTS — The Roberts City Council will hold their meeting on August 11 at 6:45 p.m.
Clark County School BoardCLARK COUNTY — The Clark County School board will have their meeting on August 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Rigby Planning and ZoningRIGBY — Rigby Planning and Zoning will hold their meeting on August 12 at 7 p.m.
Central Fire DistrictRIGBY — The Central Fire District will hold their regular, once a month meeting on August 12 at 8 p.m.
Jefferson County CommissionersJEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular Monday meeting on August 16 at 9 a.m.