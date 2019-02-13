Rigby Council to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council will be meeting Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.
Menan monthly meeting
MENAN—The Menan City Council will be meeting Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at Menan City Hall, 664 N. 3530 E. An agenda can be found at cityofmenan.org.
CFD monthly meeting
RIGBY—The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will be holding their monthly meeting Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.
March Madness Tournament
SHELLEY—The Shelley Booster Club will have a March Madness Basketball Tournament for 5th through 8th graders. 5th and 7th graders will play March 7 through 9 and 6th and 8th graders will play March 14 through 16. The registration deadline is March 2 and its $225 per team. For more information contact Mike Burton at shelleybooster@gmail.com or at 521-9047.