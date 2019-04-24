Menan election public hearing
MENAN—The Menan City Council will be holding public hearing regarding the upcoming tax levy increase election, slated for May 21, during a special meeting April 24 at 7 p.m. at Menan City Hall, 664 N. 3530 E. For more information contact Menan City Hall at 208-754-8876.
SKYWARN Spotter class to be held
RIGBY—The National Weather Service will be holding a SKYWARN Spotter class April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 210 Courthouse Way. All are invited to attend.
Family history classes offered
RIGBY—The Family History Center is offering family history classes beginning April 29 at 10 a.m. at 258 W. 1st N. A second class will be offered May 2 at 7 p.m. The classes will utilize familysearch.org and it is asked that interested individuals create an account before the class. Reservations and further details can be found at rigbyidfhc.blogspot.com. For more information contact Doug or Aldene Poole at 208-419-2328.
Guest speaker featured at Bethel Baptist
RIGBY—Evangelist Ron DeGarde will be speaking at a Revival at Bethel Baptist Church, 3866 E. 400 N. starting April 28, at 11 a.m. He will also be speaking April 29 through May 1 at 7 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Ty Rubottum at 208-745-9266.
Legislative luncheon scheduled
IDAHO FALLS—The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce's annual Chamber Legislative Review Luncheon will be held April 30 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Idaho Falls. This is an opportunity for patrons to come and talk to State Legislators after the 2019 legislative session. Tickets may be purchased online at https://idahofallschamber.com/event/2019-legislative-review-luncheon/ or by By calling 208-523-1010 or emailing Lois at programs@idahofallschamber.com or Jenn at marketing@idahofallschamber.com.
Rigby Council to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council will be meeting May 2 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.