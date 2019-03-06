Planning and Zoning public hearings slated
RIGBY—The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission will holding multiple public hearings March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 210 Courthouse Way. An agenda can be found at co.jefferson.id.us.
Clark County School District meeting
DUBOIS—The Clark County School District No. 61 Board of Trustees will be meeting March 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Ririe Council to meet
RIRIE—The Ririe City Council will be meeting March 12 at 7 p.m. at Ririe City Hall, 464 Main Street.
Roberts Council scheduled to meet
ROBERTS—The Roberts City Council is scheduled to meet March 12 at 7 p.m. at Roberts City Hall, 647 2872 E.
Lewisville City Council meeting set
LEWISVILLE—The Lewisville City Council will be holding its monthly meeting March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Community Center, 3451 E. 480 N. An agenda can be found at cityoflewisville.org.
CFD Board of Commissioners to meet
RIGBY—The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will be meeting March 14 at 8 p.m. at the District Office, 697 Annis Highway.