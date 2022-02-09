Jefferson School Dist.RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees will have their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight.
Menan City CouncilMENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 10.
Jefferson County CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their weekly meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 14. This meeting can be viewed via Zoom or attended in person.
Ririe School BoardRIRIE — The Ririe Joint School Dist. #252 Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 16.
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning meetingRIGBY — The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning office will be holding a public hearing at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 in the Commissioners’ room of the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex. The hearing will be for taking public and municipal comment regarding the proposed amendments to the Jefferson County Zoning Ordinance and Zoning map. Check the legal section for more information.
Books and BuddiesREXBURG — A free family literacy event is being held at Brigham Young University — Idaho. The event will be held for three Saturdays (Feb. 12, Feb. 26 and March 12) from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and three Thursdays (Feb. 17, March 3 and March 17) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Hinckley Building, room 260. Each child will receive a free book or literacy related material while supplies last. This event is geared towards toddler and preschool aged children but all ages are welcome.