Lions Club Blood DriveRIGBY — The Rigby Lions Club will hold a Blood Drive from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Jefferson Central Fire District Classroom (397 N. 3950 East, Annis Road). Appointments need to be scheduled and can be made by calling Ena at 208-745-7334 or at RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code RIGBYLIONS.
Jefferson School Dist. #251RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
Menan City CouncilMENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 10.
Central Fire DistrictRIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 8:00 p.m. Sept. 10.
Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The city of Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 9.
Ririe School Dist. #252RIRIE — The Ririe Joint School Dist. #252 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 10.