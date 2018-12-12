Holiday deadlines
Due to the Christmas and New Year's holiday The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for the papers of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2
The deadline for all legals and classifieds for the Dec. 26 paper will be Dec. 20 at noon, with all other editorial items due at 4 p.m. The deadline for all legals and classifieds for the Jan. 2 paper will be Dec. 27 at noon, with all other editorial items due at 4 p.m.
Due to the increased workload for the holidays, late items will not be accepted.
The Jefferson Star office will be closing early on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 and will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The office will reopen during normal business hours on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
American Legion to meet
Post 20 of The American Legion will be meeting Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Crown of Life Church in the education building, 3856 E. 300 N. For more information contact Post Commander Ron Derrick at 569-0126.
CFD holding meeting
RIGBY—The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will be holding their monthly meeting Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Rigby Middle School, 290 N. 3800 E.
Lewisville to meet
LEWISVILLE—The Lewisville City Council will be meeting Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Community Center, 3451 E. 480 N. An agenda can be found at cityoflewisville.org.
Menan holding monthly meeting
MENAN—The Menan CIty Council will be holding its monthly meeting Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Menan City Hall, 664 N. 3530 E. An agenda can be found at cityofmenan.org.
Ririe SD Board of Trustees meeting
RIRIE—The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees will be meeting Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Ririe Junior-Senior High School, 13809 N. 130th E.
Rigby City Council scheduled to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council is scheduled to meet Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.