Rigby Council to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council will be meeting Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Ave. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.
County Commissioners weekly meeting
RIGBY—The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will be holding their weekly meeting Jan. 7 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 210 Courthouse Way.
Holiday Deadlines
Due to the New Year’s holiday The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for the paper of Jan. 2. The deadline for all legals and classifieds and editorial items for the Jan. 2 paper will be Dec. 27 at noon.
Due to the increased workload for the holidays, late items will not be accepted.
The Jefferson Star office will be closing early on Dec. 31 and will be closed on Jan. 1. The office will reopen during normal business hours on Jan. 2.