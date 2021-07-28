Lewisville resident, retired United States Marine Roy McCarthy, presented a memorial in Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls on July 23 to memorialize the pilots who served in the United States Military.
McCarthy stated he came up with the idea to use an airplane tail as a memorial to military naval pilots when he and his wife, Diane, decided to try and go find the wreckage of a 1973 A-6 Intruder.
“When we approached the wreck site, you could see twisted metal on the ground and scraps,” McCarthy said. “But there stood this A-6 Intruder tail.”
McCarthy stated the idea kind of has to do with when he was in the Marine Corps. He was 18 or 19 years old at the time.
“I worked on these planes that were attack bombers,” said McCarthy. “The four years I was in we lost three airplanes and four aircrew.”
McCarthy worked on the flight deck and would shoot guys off the deck.
“It’s kind of tough when they don’t come back,” McCarthy said. “It’s a tough thing they do, and a lot of it happens at night when they crash into the ocean for whatever reason, and you feel like the last person to work on this airplane and see those people go.”
According to McCarthy, they would sometimes pick up some pieces of the wreckage while out at sea, whatever would float on the top.
McCarthy stated he thought about those aviators and the families they had and children growing up without a husband or father, a missing son or brother; the tail came out of that loss not only the families experienced but him as well. It was his own way of healing.
According to McCarthy, there were 600 planes that were made during his service and over the course of the years, over 250 died in airplanes either in war or in peace time. A lot of them perished because the airplanes would have to do low level flights at very fast speeds at night and the idea was to avoid enemy radar, but the ground isn’t really a flat place. A lot of times it’s a split second between living another day or dying.
“There are a lot of squadrons and planes and some of them just fly out and don’t come back,” said McCarthy. “For us, for the guys that fix airplanes, it kind of leaves you with an empty hole. You want to know why these guys didn’t come back. There’s some amount of survivors guilt there.”
According to McCarthy, this idea was the genesis of those feelings, to be able to do something for them. McCarthy was able to get the tail of an A-6 Intruder from China Lake in California. The plane hadn’t flown in 30 years, and so they cut off the tail and have been restoring it since 2019.
“There’s been a lot of lost aircrew in the navy, air force and marine corps,” said McCarthy. “I can’t do it for everybody, but I think I can do it for the Grumman A-6 Intruder.”
According to McCarthy, the symbol on the tail of an airplane is called a flash. Any squadron could recognize their airplane based on their squadrons flash symbol on a deck full of the same-looking airplanes.
McCarthy chose to paint one side of the tail in a yellow and green pattern, which is in remembrance of the plane that was lost in the Sawtooth Mountains in 1980. A young pilot, {span}Lt. Frank Edwards,{/span} and his navigator, {span}LTJG Michael Carpenter,{/span} were training in February on a clear day when they most likely got into a steep valley and just couldn’t get out and ran into the mountainside; both died on impact.
McCarthy painted the other side of the tail in what looks like a giant golden one. This flash was for the A-6 Intruder of 1973 McCarthy went to find in Oregon. A pilot in training, {span}Lt. Alan Koehler,{/span} alongside his instructor, {span}BN LCDR Phillip Du Hamel,{/span} approached a large, gentle sloped ridge they miscalculated the height of and impacted near the top, killing them both instantly.
Every few years, McCarthy will sand down the side with the giant gold number one and put up a new squadron to remember those men; whether the squadron is from the Vietnam war or whatever war.
McCarthy stated he has had a lot of support putting this memorial together. Congressman Mike Simpson helped to write a letter for McCarthy in order for McCarthy to go to China Lake and pick up the tail of the airplane for the memorial.
Allison Edwards, whose father was {span}Pilot Lt. Frank Edwards who was killed in the 1980 accident, stated she was unable to attend the July 22 unveiling of the memorial, but will be attending the dedicatory service that will happen at a later date.{/span}
{span}”I have so many thoughts and it’s hard for me to wrap my head around them,” Edwards said. “The biggest thing about all of this, for me, is that my dad died when I was seven. He was just yanked out of my life and he was just gone.”{/span}
{span}Edwards stated she grew up always wondering about him, what kind of airplane it was, who he was, what his life was like. {/span}
{span}”I would see airplanes in the sky and instantly think of him,” said Edwards. “For a long time I had this void of not having him and knowing him and what his life was like. This whole memorial has been a way for me to learn all of those things that I didn’t get to know about him.”{/span}
{span}According to Edwards, when McCarthy contacted her is was through an email; in the subject line, it said {span}Lt. Frank Edwards and she wondered why someone would reach out to her using her father’s name.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}”I’m so grateful Roy sought me out and we get to share this over social media and bring my dad’s memory to the forefront,” Edwards said.{/span}{/span}
{span}Edwards mentioned she has been in contact with people who knew her father and learning about the plane he was in during his final moments. She stated it has been a delayed grieving process, but she loves that this is happening and the community is honoring this man she didn’t get to know.{/span}
{span}Karyl Milanec, who is the sister of P{span}ilot Frank Edwards, stated she was not able to make it to the memorial service, but thinks it’s amazing what McCarthy has done.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}”He was 28 years old when this happened and I was 26,” said Milanec. It was hard, but I hadn’t seen him since he had moved to Washington when he was in the service.”{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Milanec had lost her father a couple months before her wedding, and so her brother had walked her down the isle; that was the last time she ever saw him.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}”I don’t know a whole lot about the crash, and it was harder on my sister-in-law and their children,” said Milanec. “They more or less didn’t really know Alan.”{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Milanec stated she and her brother were only eighteen months apart, and he would ask her to find him girls to go out with. After her brother got married, she didn’t seem him anymore and neither did his wife and children. {/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Milanec is grateful to McCarthy for putting together this memorial to remember her brother.{/span}{/span}
McCarthy stated there were around 100 people that showed up to the memorial event on July 22.
According to McCarthy, o{span}ne of the veterans came up to him and told McCarthy what airplane that tail had come off of and who’s insignia was on the tail. The gentleman was in the navy was a 165 Boomer in the same squadron as Frank Edwards. McCarthy was {span}shocked that there was a ”Boomer” in their group. {/span}{/span}
“We should be grateful for the people in our past,” McCarthy said. “Because it’s made us who we are today.”