In an update sent by Eastern Idaho Public Health April 2, community spread of COVID-19 has been identified in four Idaho counties: Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson and Teton.
Bonneville currently reports five cases of COVID-19. Madison and Jefferson follow with four cases while Teton reports three cases. Clark County currently has no reported cases.
Community spread means the source of the infection in a patient is unknown and cannot be traced back to a source or travel. According to documents from EIPH, when community spread is identified, it is assumed that the virus that causes COVID-19 is everywhere.
“Now, more than ever, the Stay at Home order is imperative to follow,” said Geri Rackow, Eastern Idaho Public Health Director. “If you have not been taking this matter seriously, today is the day to understand the gravity of the situation. Staying at home (especially if you are not feeling well), avoiding nonessential travel, and social distancing will help to slow the transmission of COVID-19.”
While social distancing practices have been emphasized to limit the spread of COVID-19, the virus may also be transmitted through touching surfaces that have been exposed to the virus.
According to the CDC, frequent and thorough hand washing as well as disinfecting high-contact areas can help slow the spread. Those who do not show symptoms may still be transferers of the virus. Symptoms may not begin to show for two to 14 days after exposure.
EIPH instructs that staying home if you believe you are sick is an important step for community members to take.
Governor Brad Little issued a 21 day stay-at-home order March 25 and is subject to change as the COVID-19 situation in Idaho develops.
“Our healthcare and public safety workers are putting themselves in harm’s way to respond to the coronavirus emergency, and we owe it to them to do our part by following this statewide stay-home order,” Little said.