The city of Menan held an emergency meeting March 30 to declare a local state of emergency.
According to the City of Menan website, declaring a state of emergency allows the city to take the necessary precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also allows the city to qualify for state and federal funds set aside for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Menan now joins Lewisville, Dubois and Roberts as cities that have declared a state of emergency, as well as Jefferson County.
Mud Lake Mayor Sherry Locascio stated that while the city is not considering implementing a local disaster declaration, Mud Lake is following state directives.
Spencer Mayor Lyle Holden stated that they were not too concerned with issuing any declarations due to the low number of residents in the city. Spencer is also following state directives and Holden states that residents are checking up on each other during this time.
Clark County Emergency declared a state of emergency March 17, with the city of Dubois following. Clark County courthouse and city offices are closed to the public but remain open for phone calls.
Jill Egan, emergency manager for Clark County, said there’s one entrance available to the courthouse where upon entry, screening takes place as well as having temperature taken.
Egan encourages all to turn to reliable sources of information at this time to avoid the spread of misinformation.
Approaching the Jefferson County offices, signs cover the door outlining information about COVID-19 and precautions the county offices have implemented. The doors remain locked.
Kevin Hathaway, County Planning and Zoning administrator, said residents are encouraged to submit applications and permits online.
“It’s business as usual around here with the exception of scheduling appointments and the doors being locked,” Hathaway said. “We understand that there’s some older people that will do physical paperwork but if you can, do it online.”
County planning and zoning are currently not accepting applications that would require public hearings. Hathaway encouraged residents to call if they have any questions or concerns.
Each Jefferson County department has listed the available services on their webpage which can be found at www.co.jefferson.id.us/departments.
Rebecca Squires, county coordinator for emergency preparedness, said that the county was prepared for community spread and have reduced staff by rotating shifts, limiting access by requiring appointments be scheduled and by encouraging distancing in hallways and offices.
Squires stated that the main courthouse doors are open for cases regarding personal and property rights.