The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho increased to 891 at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. No one else died Thursday, leaving the number of deaths in the Gem State at 9. Thursday’s count increased by 222 from Wednesday.
Cases have been confirmed in 31 of Idaho’s 44 counties.
Blaine County remains the hot spot, with 351 confirmed cases and 2 deaths. Ada County’s count stands at 307 cases and 3 deaths. Two deaths were reported in Nez Perce County and one death occurred in each Canyon and Cassia counties.
Canyon County has 79 confirmed cases of the virus. The count in Kootenai County increased to 37. Twin Falls County saw a big jump Thursday, to 32 cases.
Other confirmed cases across the Gem State include 13 in Nez Perce County, 9 in Elmore County, 8 in Jerome, 6 in Gem County, 5 in each Payette and Lincoln counties, 4 in Bannock, Madison and Jefferson, 3 in Cassia, Teton, Bonneville and Valley counties, 2 in Custer, Owyhee and Bingham counties and 1 each in Latah, Washington, Lewis, Adams, Camas, Gooding, Fremont, Bonner, Idaho and Minidoka counties.
More women than men have tested positive for the flu in Idaho, according to the health department. A total of 461 women, representing 52 percent of the cases, have tested positive, compared to 427 men confirmed with the virus. A total of 7,945 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
Public health district officials remind Idaho residents that it’s still cold and flu season and most people don’t need to seek medical attention for mild respiratory illnesses, such as a cold. Officials do not recommend testing of people who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19 because there are a limited number of test kits available.
Health officials remind people to maintain a distance of 6 feet between people, wash your hands frequently and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
Idahoans are under a stay-home order issued by Gov. Brad Little through April 15.