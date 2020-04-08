Community organizations are currently facing unprecedented challenges and demand for vital services. Through Rocky Mountain Power’s charitable arm, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation has committed $311,500 for immediate support to critical community-service organizations in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.
From providing free meals for children during school closures to deploying resources and support to small businesses and care for seniors, community-based groups throughout the Rocky Mountain region have put out a call for assistance to support local COVID-19 initiatives.
“Food banks and other critical community organizations are serving all those in need of extra help and are under tremendous strain right now,” said Gary Hoogeveen, Rocky Mountain Power president and CEO. “The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is committed to supporting these vital community organizations that depend and survive on contributions like this.”
Agencies receiving support include: The Idaho Foodbank, Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, Wyoming Rescue Mission, Utah Food Bank, South Eastern Idaho Community Action Agency and the Salvation Army.
“Rocky Mountain Power has been a long-term supporter of hunger relief at The Idaho Foodbank and we are grateful for their tremendous support during a time when so many people in our communities are facing enormous challenges,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “Thanks to their generosity, residents across the region will have meals they need to rise above this challenging time.”
Rocky Mountain Power is also helping business owners who are impacted by COVID-19 to pay their power bill by suspending disconnects due to non-payment, waiving late fees, offering flexible payment arrangements and referrals to resources made available through the government aid package.