As the COVID-19 situation progressed, school officials held out hope to reopen following their Spring Breaks, while still obtaining permits to continue providing meal programs if the closures lasted longer.
Jefferson Joint School District #251, Clark County School District #161, West Jefferson School District #253 and Ririe School District #252 have all announced that they would be providing meal programs following their respective Spring Breaks if school cancellations continued.
The Idaho State Board of Education gave direction March 23 to all public school districts and charter schools to immediately implement a “soft closure” that would last through April 20.
The April 20 date is subject to review and the Board will continue to meet during the closures.
According to a press release from the Board, schools are also directed to provide three essential services: Provide food services to under-served populations and childcare for community members who provide critical services, develop and implement plans for delivering remote or distance learning strategies (online, video or teleconference) and to develop a plan for providing special education-related services.
The Board also waived some high school graduation requirements including ISAT testing, the senior project and college entrance exam.
“Today’s Board action is a first step towards alleviating some of the pressure our districts are experiencing,” Board President Debbie Critchfield said. “Local administrators and boards are working around the clock to manage this crisis. They are dealing with a lot and we don’t want them to worry about state rules. This guidance is intended to give them more time to focus on priority services outlined by the Board and the Governor’s K-12 Emergency Council.”
The same day ISBE directed school closures through April 20, Governor Brad Little further outlined what Idahoans should be doing to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“As the coronavirus situation progresses in our state, I want to reassure Idahoans that we continue to take all steps necessary at this time to protect our citizens and preserve capacity in our healthcare system,” Little said. “Our goal is to slow the spread of coronavirus. I’m in daily contact with our public health experts and epidemiologists, who are providing me guidance on the actions that are necessary at this time. We are committed to making decisions based on science.”
Little gave a list of actions to implement including taking extra precautions in care and even limiting contact with the elderly and health-compromised if possible, staying at home if you’re sick, staying home and self-isolating for 14 days if you’ve traveled to an area with high virus activity or been around someone with known exposure, covering coughs and sneezes, practicing hand washing frequently and following social distancing practices and avoiding gatherings of more than ten people.
“This is a very challenging and uncertain time, but together we will get through it,” Little said. “I want to thank everyone for doing their part to slow the spread of coronavirus. I have been encouraged by the good will and strength of our citizens.”
Chad Martin, Superintendent for Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 said that the transition for Jefferson from in-class to online learning has been relatively smooth as many teachers from the middle and high schools have already been utilizing the online system.
According to Martin, the district was already moving to an online system for assignments and this situation has just fast-tracked the process.
“It won’t be perfect but we’re expecting to be prepared by April 6,” Martin said. “There will be a learning curve for everyone but we’re confident in the experience students will have.”
Martin said they’ve discussed options for students without devices or internet access and will provide a checkout system for those needing devices. Students without internet will be given packets that they’ll be able to complete.
“We wanted to focus on curriculum that’s content rich and assignment slim,” Martin said. “We really want to focus on hitting the essential curriculum standards.”
Martin said the teachers have been amazing with transitioning to online learning and preparing materials that their students can do well with.
“In an emergency situation that’s really impacting the kids, teachers have really gone to work doing everything they can for students,” Martin said.
Shane Williams, superintendent of West Jefferson School Dist. #253 said teachers have been meeting and putting together remote learning plans and will be able to provide remote learning through packets as well as online resources.
Currently, Williams expects these programs to roll out March 31.
Williams said that this is a work in progress and some of the learning options will be clarified as they receive more guidance from the State Board of Education.
The district will communicate directly with parents through the district’s new communication app, Edilo Engage. The app also allows teachers to communicate directly with parents and give information about the remote learning options for their classrooms as well as translating messages into different languages for those that speak a language other than English.
“I appreciate the work of our teachers and administrators to prepare for remote learning,” Williams said. “We are dedicated to providing the best learning opportunities for our students despite the current limitations of being able to meet together.”
Ririe School Dist. #252 Superintendent Jeff Gee sent a letter to parents with a tentative school schedule for the week of March 30. April 1 is designated as a staff workday but the food distribution program will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the elementary school.
The school building with be open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. March 30 to April 1 for students to collect materials from desks and lockers. Parents should check the attached letter from Jeff Gee in their emails for specific material pick up times.
Gee said that teachers are working hard to prepare classes to begin April 2 and students should check their email and Google Classrooms April 1. The district is still working on plans to deliver materials to students without internet access at home and will continue to communicate through social media, email and the district website.