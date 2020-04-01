Schools cancelled, now what?

Holly West has spent the last week preparing a home school space in the basement for her ten year old in the fourth grade and twin seven year olds in the second grade.
“We’ve got tables, some desks and all the school supplies you can imagine pulled together,” West said. “We’re also using a laptop and two tablets to do school work on.”
Outside of reading in the summers, West and her family have never done any type of home schooling.
“It’s definitely not as structured as a school,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve always respected my kids’ teachers but I’ve got so much more of an appreciation for them.”
West said they decided to structure their kids’ home schooling schedule around their normal schedule at school, completing work and activities in social studies, math, science an reading. She said P.E. is everyday though.
West and her husband both still work but say they’ve been blessed with employers that allow them to have flexible schedules so one parent is always at home. She says using books from past school years and YouTube have been really helpful in getting instructional materials to work through.
“We spend a lot of time outside while still practicing social distancing,” West said. “My ten year old is struggling with the lack of the social aspects of school but the twins are living their best life.”
Jada Thurber is a sophomore at Rigby High School. She’s a Committee Chair for the Rigby High Future Farmers of America, competes in 4H and enjoys horseback riding.
A normal day for Jada meant waking up at 7:10 a.m. and heading to school around 8:00 or 8:10 a.m., depending on how the morning is going. First was band, then health, zoology and lunch. Geometry followed and then a cooking class. On Mondays and Tuesdays, Jada stayed after for horse judging with FFA.
Despite it being their regularly scheduled Spring Break, Jada and her little brother Colter have already been home for the last week, with Spring Break travel to San Diego cancelled and replaced with regular, daily chores and babysitting.
Home schooling hasn’t quite started yet at the Thurber home, but Jada knows it’s coming.
“I’ve done home school before and I hated it,” she said. “Just not seeing my friends everyday is the hardest part. I’ll be able to do the school work fine, but it’s hard.”
Jennifer Thurber, Jada’s mom, is an registered nurse and works as a clinical supervisor. She assumed schools would just be closing for the rest of the year and thinks it’s just a matter of time before that announcement. Once Spring Break concludes, Jennifer will come up with a schedule to start getting school work done.
“We haven’t fussed too much about a routine yet since it’s technically Spring Break, but we haven’t taken the kids anywhere since school released,” Jennifer said. “I feel strongly about social distancing. It’s how we’re going to get past this.”
Jennifer believes that the hardest part for Jada and Colter is not having anyone coming and going at the house anymore. The Thurbers live near plenty of family but are making sure to keep their distance, especially from grandparents that fall into the “high risk” category.
As a health care worker, Jennifer will continue to work while Jada, Colter and her husband, Blake, hold things down at home.
“The kids are great to take care of each other,” Jennifer said. “We need to do our best and follow the CDC guidelines and be flexible. Our kids won’t do six hours of schooling a day and if it’s a bad day, it’s okay to take a break. This is also an opportunity to spend time with family in a way we don’t usually get to.”
Jennifer said it’s important to keep in touch with family, friends and neighbors during this time but still practicing distancing and good hygiene. Jada says she’s just hoping we all get through this so she can head back to school and see her friends. Colter is planning a movie night and to keep working on his tree house.
With the Idaho State Board of Education giving direction to all public and charter schools to remain closed until April 20, it seems that home schooling is around for the time being.
The Board said the decision to close will alleviate pressure the districts are experiencing and will give them more time to focus on priority services such as providing food programs and delivering learning strategies.