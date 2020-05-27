Stage Three of Rebound Idaho Plan set to begin May 30

With Stage Two of the Rebound Idaho plan wrapping up May 29, Stage Three beings another wave of entities that will be allowed to reopen their doors and provide services to the public.
Outdoor pools, splash pads, water parks, bars, distilleries, wineries and breweries can open if the business demonstrates the ability to meet set protocols.
For outdoor water locations, the number of attendees should be limited to ensure physical distancing, surfaces must be thoroughly disinfected after each user, sharing equipment should occur only between persons of the same household, employees not working near water should be encouraged to wear cloth face masks or coverings and gloves and any patrons with a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms should not enter the area.
For bars, wineries, distilleries and breweries, occupancy must be limited to 50% capacity if necessary to maintain social distancing, live performances or entertainment that can create a congregation of patrons should be prohibited and high contact areas should have a dedicated staff for disinfection.
The complete list of protocols for each business per stage of reopening can be found at www.rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening/.
In addition to those employers, vulnerable Idahoans can resume public interactions while continuing to practice physical distancing, gathers of 10-50 people can occur with distancing, non-essential travel may begin and those traveling into Idaho no longer have to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Large venues like movie theaters and sporting venues as well as nightclubs are to remain closed until Stage Four which begins June 13.
In a press release from May 14, Governor Brad Little voiced his thoughts on how Idaho has performed in terms of response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
{span}“Generally, things are better in Idaho than elsewhere,” Little said. “We were one of the last states in the country to have a confirmed case, and now – because of the great people of Idaho – we are one of the first states to reopen our economy responsibly with a staged plan. But the strength of our economy depends on employee and consumer confidence. We cannot be inattentive to the practices that got us here. We all must continue practicing preventive measures such as wearing face coverings in public, washing hands and surfaces frequently, and limiting exposure to others.”{/span}
{span}In Stage One, churches and daycares received the green light to resume services, although congregations from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Rigby Presbyterian Church did not resume in Stage One.{/span}
{span}Close contact services like nail and hair salons, tattoo parlors and massage therapy facilities opened their doors in Stage Two which began May 16. {/span}
{span}Parking spots along Main Street of Rigby filled and traffic increased with patrons headed to salons for hair and nail appointments. The Rigby Barbershop had full chairs by 9:00 a.m. May 20 with gentlemen lining up for a trim. {/span}
Stage Four will begin June 13 if there are no significant increases in cases. Visits to senior living facilities can resume and large venues can operate under limited physical distancing protocols.
Gatherings of more than 50 people in public and private can also occur with continued distancing.
“In recent media events and during meetings with state leaders, President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and White House officials have called out Idaho as an example for other states to follow in our staged approach to reopening, how we are prioritizing direct assistance to small businesses in our use of federal relief funds, and our level of transparency in reporting use of the funds,” Little said in a May 11 release.