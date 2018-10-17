Faye Agnes Mabbott, 86, passed away at her home in Longview, Washington, on October 9, 2018.
Faye was born January 20, 1932, the daughter of Fred and Mary Ross in Heppner, Oregon, where she spent most of her childhood. She later moved with her parents to The Dalles, Oregon, where she met her future husband, Jack Edward Mabbott. They married on December 31, 1949, in Pasco, Washington. They were married for 50 years until Jack's passing in 2000. During the course of their marriage, they also lived in Billings, Missoula, as well as Butte, Montana. In 1962, Faye and Jack moved the family to Southern California. In later years Faye lived with Jack and the family in Eureka, California, Tucson, Arizona and Dubois, Idaho. After 2000, Faye lived in Yuma, Arizona, Pahrump, Nevada, and finally Longview, Washington.
Survivors include four sons, John (Leslie) of Roselle, Illinois, James (Joanne) of Centralia, WA, Jerry (Heather) of Riverdale, UT, Fred (Jacquelyn) of Valencia, CA; one daughter, Joanna Scheiern of Salt Lake City, UT; three brothers, Frank Ross of Pendleton, OR, George Ross(Marilyn) of Portland, OR, and Roy Ross (Mary) of Pahrump, NV; 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents and three brothers.
Faye will be lovingly remembered by her family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at the Community Baptist Church in Dubois, Idaho. There will be a viewing starting at 10 a.m. preceding the funeral service. Burial will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.