4-H Feature: Benjamin Saldana Jr.

Benjamin Saldaña Jr., son of Maria and Benjamin Saldaña, a fourth grade student at Terreton Elementary School. He participates in the 4-H Swine program, led by Barney Carpenter, raising swine for the local fair.
“My favorite part about my project is raising my animal,” Saldaña said, “because I get to see my hog grow up.”
This year, Saldaña’s hog met the weight requirement, and he was able to sell it. He does not participate in any additional events.
Saldaña looks forward to the fair because it allows him to demonstrate his growth of knowledge in the show ring. He says it also allows him to spend time with his friends.
Participating in 4-H has taught Benjamin responsibility, how to handle livestock, dedication and patience. Through the program, according to his parents, he has learned how to be responsible towards a duty.
4-H has also taught Benjamin time management. His parents stated that the program has showed him how to use his time wisely and efficiently.
The Saldañas hope that Benjamin’s participation in the program will help him learn to become an independent person and that the experience teaches him to value hard work.
Benjamin has shown interest in continuing the 4-H program throughout his schooling and joining the Future Farmers of America like his sisters did before him, according to his parents.