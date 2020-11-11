These non-casualty veterans were submitted to The Jefferson Star in remembrance of family members that served in WWII.
Kennith Dean Call – Served 1943–1946, US Fleet Hospital, Atlantic–Pacific Area. WWII, US Navy.
Lt. Ferrin Kinghorn – Navigator and Pilot in the Navy, Kinghorn was born Feb. 21, 1921 and was from Rigby.
Cp1. Richard Later – Later enlisted Sept. 1940 and was a member of a motorized chemical battalion.
Jack Later – Army Air Forces and band drummer, Later had two brothers that were all in the service and from Rigby.
S2/c Joel Later – Attended PRR–Commissioning school at Seattle after completing training at Farragut. He was selected for the crew of a new type of ship at the time.
Marine 1st Lt. James C. Reed – Of Ririe, Reed served in the South Pacific and had seen and helped the war move northward, across the equator and to Peleliu.
T/5 Ira Jay Hall (Left) – Ira J. Hall began in Fort Knox, KY and served overseas in England for some training before heading to France as a driver for a Tank Battalion that was “engaged in battering Hitler’s west wall.”
S/Sgt. Blaire Hall (Right) – Blaire Hall attended armored Infantry Camp and was a member of an armed Infantry Division in France and/or Germany.
Fleet Bailey – Bailey was a Motor Machinist Mate in the Navy and served in the Pacific Area, aboard various ships and ported in many places, including at the Solomon’s and Aleutians. He also had East coast service as well.
Jim Bailey – Bailey was a Gunners Mate in the Navy and served in the Pacific Area. He along with his brothers, Moody and Fleet, were of Menan.
Pvt. Hyrum Wayne Chivers – Chivers was a member of the 25th Marine Regiment, Fourth Marine Division. During part of his service, he was stationed on Maui Hawaii for a time.
T/4 Jake E. Lawson – Lawson was a Combat Engineer of an infantry division. He received engineer training at Camp Swift, Texas, and chosen to attend a special mechanical school in San Antonio.
Wm. Keith Neville – Neville was a seamen 1/c and enlisted in the Navy July 27, 1943. After completing training at Farragut, he was assigned to the Naval Supply Base at Clearfield, Utah. Neville also spent some time in the South Pacific and wrote to his mother, Mrs V. C. Hargrove of LaBelle, that the climate was better than he expected.
Staff Sergeant Billy W. Call – Call (pictured on the right), son of Lillian W. Call of Rigby, was a right waist gunner in an AAF B-17 Flying Fortress. He enlisted in AAF Dec. 7, 1942 at Fort Douglas, Utah and following basic training, attended aerial gunnery school at Tyndall Field, Fla., receiving his wings April 6, 1943. He participated in 34 daylight bombing missions over enemy targets in Germany, France, Northern Italy and the Balkans. He was a member of an Italy-based squadron of the 15th Air Force.