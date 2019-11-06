Bernard Arthur Brooks - Remembering the Nez Perce War

At the age of 19 Bernard A. Brooks from Lisbon, Michigan, enlisted as a trumpeter in St. Louis on October 25th, 1875. To do so he required the consent of his parents Joseph Brooks and Olive M. Brooks of the Township of Sparta, County of Kent, State of Michigan, since he was just 19 years old. He began his training in St. Luis and was subsequently transferred to Fort Klamath, Oregon where he was assigned to the First Cavalry.
Not long after his arrival, the First Cavalry was dispatched to pursue the Nez Perce Indians. Trumpeter Brooks was a dedicated trooper.
A trumpeter was a highly regarded target during the Nez Perce War of 1877 due to his being the communications person. The trumpeter, on his trumpet, issued commands as they could generally be heard by accompanying troops for some distance and over the din of battle.
“On August 20, 1877, in the affair at Camas Meadows, Idaho, while the troops were retreating before a greatly superior force of Nez Perce Indians, who were pursuing the command closely, and keeping it under heavy fire, Trumpeter Brooks, of Captain Jackson’s troop B, First Cavalry, Brooks, who was riding immediately behind his commanding officer was shot and killed. Instead of leaving Trumpeter Books’ body where it fell, Captain Jackson dismounted and with the assistance of a couple of men carried the body for some distance, and concealed it…” This quote is taken from C.C.C. Carr for burial with military honors.
Trumpeter Bernard Arthur Brooks was later buried with military honors at the Camas Creek camp site.