Vendors may be in the background during a wedding, but the roles they play are vital to making ceremonies and receptions memorable for couples and their guests. It’s customary to tip wedding vendors who provide great service. The wedding experts at The Knot note that the following guidelines can help couples determine how much to tip the unsung heroes who make their weddings so memorable.
· Photographer/videographer: Photographers and videographers are unique among wedding vendors because their work will be looked at for decades to come. The Knot notes that it’s not necessary to tip wedding photographers and videographers who own their own studios. Their fees are all the compensation they need. However, many photographers and videographers do not own their own studios, and the efforts of such professionals are worthy of a little something extra at the end of the night. The Knot notes that a tip between $50 and $200 is standard for these professionals, and that tip can be given at the end of the reception.
· Reception staff: The reception staff works as hard as anyone during the wedding, and those efforts merit a good tip. Many reception venues include gratuities in their food and drink fees, and couples can check to see if they have already tipped staff and if they think the mandatory gratuity is sufficient. A tip between 15 and 20 percent of the food and drink fee is standard. Maître d’ fees also may be built into the wedding contract. If not, a tip between $200 and $300 is standard and can be delivered at the end of the night.
· Band/DJ: Music features prominently at many wedding receptions. Bands and/or DJs can set the tone for a fun night couples and their guests will remember for years to come. Tipping musicians is optional, but it’s the norm to do so when they provide exceptional service. Couples who have a band playing can tip between $25 and $35 per musician, while DJs generally receive a tip between $50 and $150.
· Drivers: Many transportation firms also include gratuities in their contracts, so couples should check to see if they’ve already tipped limo or bus drivers before paying them a little extra. If the tip is not included and the drivers arrive on time and get guests to the wedding on time, then a tip that’s between 15 and 20 percent of the total bill is standard.
· Delivery personnel: Individuals who deliver items like cakes and flowers are typically given a gratuity upon delivery. A tip between $5 and $10 per person is standard, though individuals who deliver items like tables, chairs and portable restroom facilities and then set those items up may be deserving of a little extra.
· Officiants: Officiants who are affiliated with a church or synagogue where the ceremony will take place are not typically given a gratuity. However, The Knot notes that a donation to the place of worship between $100 and $500 is standard. Couples who still want to give the officiant a little extra can tip between $50 and $100. Independent officiants who receive fees directly from the couple need not be tipped.
These figures can serve as guidelines, but couples also can give a little extra if they feel their vendors have gone above and beyond.