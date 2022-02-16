Hiring a photographer, and even a videographer, will be one of the biggest decisions you make when it comes to planning your wedding. These are images you’ll want to look back on and share with friends and family for years to come. So when you’re seeking out the perfect match to capture your wedding day, what should you be looking for?
Budget: Obviously, you’re going to want to take into account what your budget looks like. Professional wedding photographers can range in cost from $1,200 to $10,000 or more, depending on hours of coverage, experience, what’s included in the package you choose, how and when delivery is done and more. Although the photography and videography don’t need to be the most expensive part of your big day, be sure not to skimp and regret the final product.
Editing Style: Photographers have most likely spent years cultivating their editing style, whether it’s true-to-color or warm, vintage or retro, each photographer will have a specialty. If your home is decorated largely with bright tones and natural colors, you’ll want to look for a photographer that edits in a bright and airy or true-to-color style. If you lean more towards deep colors and a warmer aesthetic, maybe look for someone that edits with a lot of warmth. Be sure to look at their work and ask yourself, “Is this something I would put in my home?”
Portfolio: As you begin contacting possible vendors for photography and videography, be sure to ask to see examples of their previous work. This will give you an idea of what you can expect your final images to look like in terms of editing and quality.
Contract: A contract is a necessity when hiring any vendor. Not only does a contract allow to know what you’ll be receiving and hold your vendor accountable, it should protect both parties in the case of any misunderstandings — both the photographer and the client know what to expect and what their obligations are, whether it’s hours of coverage or if you need to provide a shotlist to the photographer.
Overall, be thorough when hiring any vendor for your big day. Having an idea of the vision you have for your wedding and what expectations you have to be fulfilled will help in the search. If all goes well, your photographer could become someone you end up including in other events or hiring for photo sessions later on in life.