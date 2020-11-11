Bryon Dalley Mason was born in Milo, Jefferson County on June 3, 1912. Son of Eleanor Armstrong Mason and Joseph Henry Mason, Byron lived his life largely apart of the Ririe community, playing baseball and exploring stock yards, walking down the train tracks and picnicking along the canal.
“I had the happiest childhood with Uncle Bryon,” JoAn Wood said. “We roamed around and everyone in the community helped raise us. I was the oldest grandchild and I was so spoiled by all my aunts and uncles. I remember Bryon carrying me on his shoulders and singing all the time.”
With a scrapbook full of letters, photos and newspaper clippings, his life in Ririe and time in the Navy are illustrated in 15 pages and Wood’s memories. In correspondence to family, singing continued to be a favorite pastime for Bryon once he joined the service.
In a letter to Grandmother Armstrong, Susannah Dalley Armstrong, “I never get a chance to do any singing anymore because none of the fellows I know aboard ship do any singing, and it is quite an empty place without a quartet or something to sign with so I just get off in a corner sometimes by myself and lay back my ears and sing for all I’m worth. Some of the fellows think I am crazy but that doesn’t stop me.”
Wood recalls Byron writing that he missed singing with his father and brothers; Harlan, Belmont Arnold, Jack Wendell and Sterling Lane.
But more than just a singer, Bryon also excelled in boxing.
“He was the boxing champion of the whole Pacific Fleet,” Wood said. “The servicemen used to be allowed to box to make a little extra money and Bryon did a lot of boxing before going in.”
Wood stated that Bryon and some other boys from Ririe learned how to box as young men and went on to win matches from Idaho Falls to Boise. After a Saturday Night Show in Boise where Byron won a 10-round decision over Billy Pascal, State Boxing Commissioner Joe Parker said, “Mason really stole the show down there. Pascal’s nose was peeled and his eyes were closed at the end of the battle. It was the first time he had been beaten in Boise.”
In Nov. 1940, Byron enlisted in the Navy and arrived in San Diego for preliminary training and in May of 1941, graduated from radio school.
As a radioman striker, Byron served on the U.S.S. Arizona. On Nov. 29, 1941, Bryon wrote to his grandmother that they had movies every night aboard the Arizona while in port, but that while they were at sea, they had to have the ship darkened by sundown.
“I hope I get to leave again in about six or eight months,” Byron wrote. “I don’t have very much room to keep books or things but I would sure appreciate anything from home...”
On Dec. 7, 1941, just eight days after his letter, Pearl Harbor was attacked and the U.S.S. Arizona sunk in nine minutes. Byron was reported as the first servicemen from Jefferson County to die in World War II.
“The impact Byron had on the community was so big,” Wood said.
Although he wrote about the beauty of Hawaii, Byron never forgot his home.
“He wrote about missing the cool, Idaho nights,” Wood remembers.