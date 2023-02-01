Business of the Month: Bank of Commerce
Photo Courtesy of Bank of Commerce

The Bank of Commerce, serving Idaho for 54 years and serving Rigby for 16 years, was chosen as the Business of the Month for January by the Rigby Chamber of Commerce.

The primary goal at The Bank of Commerce, according to Holly Gyles, Bank of Commerce Marketing Director, is to meet the financial needs of the people in the communities they serve. She said they strive to build strong, lasting relationships with those communities, as well.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.