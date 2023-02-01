Business of the Month: Bank of Commerce

The Bank of Commerce, serving Idaho for 54 years and serving Rigby for 16 years, was chosen as the Business of the Month for January by the Rigby Chamber of Commerce.
The primary goal at The Bank of Commerce, according to Holly Gyles, Bank of Commerce Marketing Director, is to meet the financial needs of the people in the communities they serve. She said they strive to build strong, lasting relationships with those communities, as well.
Since Establishing in 1959, Gyles stated, The Bank of Commerce has been giving back to the community in a variety of ways, such as providing financial education in schools, serving on non-profit boards and donating time for community service events. Financially, The Bank of Commerce donates to over $300 nonprofit organizations every year.
For over 32 years, The Bank of Commerce has earned four or five stars on the Bauer Financials Recommendation due to their exceptionally high level of strength and stability, Gyles stated, setting them apart from various other financial institutions. These high ratings, she said, indicate The Bank of Commerce excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and several other financial procedures.
The products and services they offer, Gyles said, continue to grow in number. They offer deposit accounts, loan services, Certificates of Deposit (CDs), Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), Health Savings Accounts, (HSAs) as well as online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, wire transfers, merchant services and cash management.
The Bank of Commerce began as a small bank with a single location in Idaho Falls. Today, there are 15 locations across southeast Idaho, as well as a branch in Dillon, Montana. Currently, the bank’s asset size is $1.9 Billion.
