Clark County veteran highlight: Myron H. Williams

Myron was the son of Ray and Alice Kendrick Williams. He was attending the University of Idaho when World War II was declared. He left school to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
Myron enlisted in the Army Air Corps, January 26, 1943. He received his training at Sioux Falls, S. D. Radio School and Gunner School at Yuma, Arizona.
He went overseas Nov. 13, 1944 serving as a radio operator and gunner on a B-24 of the 13th Air Force Bomber Squadron, 5th Bomber Group, stationed in the Dutch West Indies.
Myron flew 13 missions and was killed on Morotal Island, Netherlands East Indies, Jan. 28, 1945,
when the plane exploded on take-off from the Island of Mortia in the South Pacific. His body was interred in Dorobea cemetery No. 1 in the Dutch East Indes Morotal Island. There were 5 men that were killed: Myron H. Williams: Dubois, Idaho- Radio man and gunner; Vance Smith: North Carolina- Engineer; Robert (Bob) Soluri: Niagra Falls, New York- Nose gunner; Unknown Daubach: Easton, Maryland; Jhon Calvin Tatum: Deluth, Georgia-Top Turrent gunner.
The accident was reported to his family as mechanical failure.
Myron was awarded the Purple Heart and also the Air Medal for meritorious achievement while participating in sustained operational flight missions in the South Pacific area from December 6, 1944, to January 28, 1945. He was later buried at the cemetery in Dubois, Idaho.
His mother, Alice, was a Gold Star Mother of the Dubois American Legion, Clegg-Sloan Post 28.