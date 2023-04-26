Fentanyl cases in Jefferson County have risen by 27 percent since January, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson. While the number of cases is significantly less than surrounding counties and the state, Anderson believes in the prudence of educating our communities on the dangers of fentanyl’s growing threat; specifically the kids.
According to a fact sheet from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s “One Pill Can Kill” campaign, fake prescription fentanyl-laced pills are originating largely from Mexican cartels. These fake pills are made to look like Oxycontin, Xanax, Adderall and other pharmaceuticals. More importantly, they are also manufacturing pills in a variety of colors to make them resemble candy.
“I feel the cartels are marketing these pills to the youth,” Anderson stated.
Chad Martin, Superintendent of Jefferson Joint School District #251, stated the district has not yet received any formal training on Fentanyl. They have, however, had informal training and conversations with local law enforcement on the growing prevalence of the drug.
While still needing to work with local law enforcement, Martin stated there is always new information regarding fentanyl and at this point prevention begins with staying on top of the latest developments.
Students in classrooms are also being warned of the rising threat in it’s various forms and the dangers associated with it, he said. This is also informal, as there is no approved curriculum in the classrooms yet.
“What students are getting is anecdotal,” Martin said, “we’re hearing and learning from law enforcement on the most recent reports of overdoses.”
While Martin hasn’t seen fentanyl first-hand at this point, he does agree the appearance of the drug may be enticing for kids. District #251, then, would be erring on the side of caution.
In Ririe Joint School District #251 the approach looks a little bit different. Similarly, Ririe hasn’t received training on fentanyl outside of conversations among administrators according to Superintendent Jeff Gee. Instead, Ririe chooses to have a more holistic view regarding drug usage.
Elementary students have the DARE program, and high school students in Ririe are taught a health class curriculum which addresses most drugs. Gee stated the district has recently partnered with the Health Department in the “Catch My Breath,” program which focuses on education about vaping.
“It would be tragic if a fentanyl-laced vaping device caused a health emergency,” stated Shane Williams, Superintendent of West Jefferson School District #253.
West Jefferson, he said, has also partnered with East Idaho Public Health to teach the “Catch My Breath” curriculum to students. A major concern, he stated, is the potential that some vaping devices may be altered to include other illegal substances including fentanyl.
Part of what makes fentanyl such a danger to communities across the continent is the risk factor. The DEA, according to their official website, had determined a deadly dose of fentanyl to be only 2 milligrams. According to a 2021 Public Safety Alert on the DEA website, lab testing revealed six out of every ten fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose.
Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control reported a liquid form of illicitly manufactured fentanyl which can be found in nasal sprays, eye drops, dropped onto paper or even small candies. Fentanyl, in it’s liquid form, can be used to lace even vape pens or cartridges.
A 2019 bulletin from the DEA announced an overdose death in San Diego which was related to fentanyl-laced vape tanks. The DEA described the significance of the case in this way, “While the presence of fentanyl powder poses a public safety threat, the ingestion of fentanyl via vaping poses a threat of unknown consequences to the user and those nearby.”
A holistic approach to drug education and awareness, then, seems called for. Besides vape pens, law enforcement agencies and the DEA have reported an escalating trend of other drugs being laced with fentanyl.
“We’ve seen marijuana laced with fentanyl,” said Rigby Chief of Police Allen Fullmer in an interview last week.
The CDC reports on their Facts about Fentanyl webpage that manufacturers of illicit fentanyl will often mix it into other drugs, without disclosing this fact to their buyers. Fentanyl has been found in every drug, the CDC said, including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines and molly.
As far as illicit fentanyl reaching high school-aged kids, social media appears to pose a large avenue for drug acquisition, according to the DEA fact sheet. They warn drug traffickers use social media to advertise and sell drugs.
“If you have a smartphone and a social media account, then a drug trafficker can find you,” the fact sheet states. “This also means they are finding your kids who have social media accounts.”
Sheriff Anderson proposes community education and awareness to help keep kids safe from fentanyl, and also encourages parents and adults to be involved with their kids — know their friends and know their struggles.
In Ririe School District, Gee stated, a similar approach is taken.
“The good thing of being a small district in a small community is that our staff really gets to know the kids,” Gee stated. “They know when something is up with a student, and we then can bring them in and talk.”
As far as keeping the drug off campuses, Gee stated the district has a positive working relationship with both Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, as the district falls into both jurisdictions.
After the passing of their $290,000 supplemental levy in March, District #252 is looking forward to adding a student resource office to their staff, Gee said, yet another possible influential relationship to help steer students away from drug use.
Numbers in Jefferson County may be low, still, however fentanyl and other drugs don’t recognize county lines. Based on the numbers state-wide, Jefferson County Director of Probation Tammy Adkins believes it’s logical to deduce local numbers will also continue to rise as state and national trends carry on.
“Jefferson County tends to be behind on the trends,” Adkins stated. “Kids know — have always known, back when we were in high school — kids are aware of which kids are involved with drugs.”
The primary age groups Adkins sees in juvenile probation are from 14 to 16 years old, she said. Many of the charges are drug related. At this time, none of her juvenile cases have involved fentanyl, though some of her adults have tested positive for fentanyl in their systems.
“The low numbers, you know, it doesn’t mean the drug is not here,” said Gee.
Drug awareness and education, is not just for the students but also the staff, is so important according to both Gee, Martin and Williams. As this drug is a newer threat, Martin stated, navigating it is a learning process for everyone.
“Educating our students is the first step to helping them make healthy choices in their lives,” Williams said.
He further stated West Jefferson will continue to work with local health agencies and law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and the community.
As many overdoses of fentanyl seem to be accidental, both Martin and Williams have stated Narcan kits are kept in their districts. Narcan is a recently approved over-the-counter emergency overdose treatment, which is available through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Narcan, Martin admitted, is a reactionary measure. However, as the trend of fentanyl use continues to grow, District #251 will work toward establishing more preventative procedures.
“New things always come and pose a threat to students,” Martin said, “and we have to continue to learn and grow and adopt policies and procedures to keep our kids safe.”
Attempts were made to reach Superintendent Eileen Holden from Clark County School District #161. The Jefferson Star was unable to reach her for comment by deadline.
