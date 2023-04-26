Fentanyl cases in Jefferson County have risen by 27 percent since January, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson. While the number of cases is significantly less than surrounding counties and the state, Anderson believes in the prudence of educating our communities on the dangers of fentanyl’s growing threat; specifically the kids.

According to a fact sheet from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s “One Pill Can Kill” campaign, fake prescription fentanyl-laced pills are originating largely from Mexican cartels. These fake pills are made to look like Oxycontin, Xanax, Adderall and other pharmaceuticals. More importantly, they are also manufacturing pills in a variety of colors to make them resemble candy.


