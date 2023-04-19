In January 2023, Idaho Governor Brad Little addressed the rising fentanyl problem in his State of the State address, announcing the launch of a new educational and awareness campaign, Fentanyl Takes All.

This came in the wake of a nationally launched fentanyl awareness campaign by the Drug Enforcement Administration, One Pill Can Kill. Cases of fentanyl abuse and fentanyl related crimes have surged across national headlines since 2021 when the DEA released a public safety notice regarding the increased availability and deadliness of the drug. Moreover, increased availability throughout the nation does not exclude the state of Idaho, nor south east Idaho communities like Jefferson County.


