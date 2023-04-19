In January 2023, Idaho Governor Brad Little addressed the rising fentanyl problem in his State of the State address, announcing the launch of a new educational and awareness campaign, Fentanyl Takes All.
This came in the wake of a nationally launched fentanyl awareness campaign by the Drug Enforcement Administration, One Pill Can Kill. Cases of fentanyl abuse and fentanyl related crimes have surged across national headlines since 2021 when the DEA released a public safety notice regarding the increased availability and deadliness of the drug. Moreover, increased availability throughout the nation does not exclude the state of Idaho, nor south east Idaho communities like Jefferson County.
What is Fentanyl?
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. This drug has been a major contributor to fatal and non-fatal overdoses across the United States.
“Opioids were responsible for nearly three quarters of more than 93,000 fatal drug overdoses in the United States in 2020,” said United States Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco in a September, 2021 press release issued by the DEA announcing their seizure of 1.8 million fentanyl-laced pills.
Pills, or “fake prescription” pills are the most common vehicles of fentanyl, vehicles which the DEA stated in the September 2021 press release have increased by 430 percent since 2019 . They are pills intended to appear identical to prescription pharmaceutical drugs such as Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Adderall and Xanax according to the DEA’s same press release.
However, according to a public safety notice posted to the DEA’s website in 2022, DEA laboratories found that nearly six out of ten “fake” pills are laced with potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. The DEA has identified a potentially deadly dose as only 2 milligrams.
The most prominent banner across the DEA’s webpage claims the administration seized more than 57.9 million fentanyl-laced pills in 2022, and over 13,400 pounds of fentanyl powder. In these seizures, there was more than 400 million lethal doses of fentanyl. The website further claims seizures thus far in 2023 contained nearly 78.1 million deadly doses.
Information available on the CDC’s official website claims illicitly manufactured fentanyl can be found in liquid form as well, in nasal sprays, eye drops or dropped onto paper or small candies. In this form it is nearly untraceable as potential victims would be unable to see it, taste it or smell it. Fentanyl test strips, which are inexpensive and give rapid results, would be the only way to detect the opioid.
Fentanyl in Idaho
In his State of the State address, Little called fentanyl the “deadliest drug our society has ever faced,” and called for the development of a new statewide drug interdiction team at the Idaho State Police, along with enhanced testing and training.
The Fentanyl Takes All campaign comes on the heels of last year’s “Operation Esto Perpetua,” which aimed to bring law enforcement and families to reduce the flow of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the state, according to a press release from the Governor’s office in July of 2022.
In the release, Little announced Idaho would put up $1 million toward the efforts to confront the fentanyl threat in two ways; to purchase additional roadside testing equipment, tripling efforts in removing fentanyl from the streets more quickly, he claimed, and starting the full-scale paid media campaign coordinated by ISP and the Governor’s Office of Drug Policy.
At the time, ISP also deployed $250,000 to hire more investigators and increase patrol hours for drug interdiction, according to the release.
Following the launch of the Fentanyl Takes All campaign, on March 21, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho announced four fentanyl dealers would serve a collective 47 years in federal prison for dealing.
U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit had stated in a press release that day, “Through close collaboration with our state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement partners, we continue to hold accountable those who distribute this poison in our communities.”
The release detailed two Boise Residents, Misty Dawn Sykes and Keisha Dawn Murdock, who were sentenced to 188 and 128 months, respectively, in federal prison for possession of over 1,300 fentanyl pills, 12.6 grams of fluorfentanyl among other drugs.
According to the release, Sykes and Murdoch were operating a one-stop mobile drug shop; they informed investigators that they purchased anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000 fentanyl pills every two weeks for redistribution, along with copious amounts of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Fentanyl on the home front
“Over the past two years, Idaho has seen an increased presence of fentanyl in drug seizures from local Agencies and overdose death rates,” reads a March 13 post from the Rigby Police Department’s official Facebook Page. “From 2020 to 2021, the rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths doubled in Idaho. We expect these numbers to be even higher in 2022. This data suggests people are obtaining and using illicit drugs that contain fentanyl — some likely without prior knowledge.”
In addition to “fake” pills, according to Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer, they are starting to see other drugs be laced with fentanyl. He stated they’ve seen marijuana laced with fentanyl.
In the past year, Fullmer stated, RPD has seen an uptick in calls and cases involving fentanyl usage and overdoses. This year, he said, they’ve had at least one death; an individual of approximately 30 years died from an overdose in March.
“Fentanyl, these drugs,” Fullmer said, “don’t have a specific age. It can affect everybody, of all walks of life, whether they know it or not.”
Fullmer stated individuals involved have been people in their teens up to 60 years of age, and from all walks of life. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has seen ages ranging from 25 to 60 in fentanyl cases according to Jennifer Fullmer, Public Information Officer with JCSO.
In Jefferson County, the JCSO received 64 drug-related calls in the past year, and only four of those were related to fentanyl. Jennifer stated three fentanyl arrests were made, the most recent of which was in January.
They received two overdose calls, Jennifer said, where both patients survived, and one call where the patient did not.
“We’ve had six or so calls this year, since January, where someone had overdosed with suspected fentanyl,” said Carl Anderson, Fire Chief of Central Fire District.
When emergency services arrive on scene where there has been an overdose, he explained, witnesses will tell responders if they suspect the victim was on fentanyl.
Jennifer stated JCSO had confiscated a total of 61 fentanyl pills, twelve of which were confiscated during the January arrest
Scott Peterson, Jefferson County’s new Chief Deputy Prosecutor, worked in Bonneville and Bingham Counties before joining Jefferson. In his time in both South East Idaho counties, he said he’d had several cases involving fentanyl in recent years.
The percentage increase in Fentanyl related calls in Jefferson County, said Sheriff Steve Anderson, was 27% since just January and warned that the drug does not recognize county lines.
Numbers of Fentanyl related crimes and deaths appear lower than the numbers seen at the state and national levels, according RPD and JCSO’s information. However, the threat of fentanyl in the area is far from non-existent.
According to Peterson, Fentanyl is different from other drugs because it’s disguised.
“They’re made to look like oxycontin pills,” Peterson said. “They’re known as ‘dirty30s’ because they’re made to look like other drugs which have a 30 engraved on the back.”
The fake version of the drug is nearly indistinguishable from the real drug, public officials have warned.
“If you don’t know what you’re taking, don’t take it,” Fullmer advised. “It might be laced with fentanyl.”
Sheriff Anderson stressed the importance of keeping kids safe from this drug as well, as he believes the cartels responsible for the manufacturing and trafficking of fentanyl, have marketed it toward youth with candy-colored pills.
Schools, he said, have been using resources from the DEA to teach students of the risks and dangers associated with the drug. He also recommended the general community also educate themselves through the DEA resources or through Idaho’s Fentanyl Takes All website.
“I think people need to be involved with their kids,” he said. “Know who they’re hanging out with and try to keep them away from situations where fentanyl could be present.”
