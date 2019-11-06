Francis Marion Kendrick - Remembering the Civil War

Death of Civil War Veteran … Word was received Saturday of the passing away of Francis M. Kendrick, who for the past two months has been a patient in a hospital at Salt Lake City. Mrs. F. M Kendrick, Mrs. Sophia Smith, a daughter, Mrs. John Hayes Jr., a daughter and her husband and a son, Oscar were at his bedside at the time of his death, February 5, 1916. The body was shipped to Dubois, ID Sunday morning and all the family that were in Salt Lake came on the same train. Mr. Kendrick had been suffering from eczema of the lungs which followed a very severe attack of lagniappe about five months ago. Mr. Kendrick was born at Rogers, Arkansas in 1848.
He fought in the Civil War during its latter end and was taken prisoner three different times.
Oscar, a son, was born December 6, 1890, in Kilgore, Idaho, one of 8 children born to Francis and Sarah Kendrick. He married Frances Webster January 18, 1920, they divorced. He married Miriam Stuart Thorn, May 17, 1941, and they had two children, Budd and Lynnae.
Corpal Oscar Fredrick of Kilgore served in the U. S. Army, World WarI I, 4th Division, 4th Engineers. He saw action in the Battles of Aisne-Marne, Meuse-Argonne, St. Mihiel, and the Defensive Sector.
Oscar’s parent’s came to southeastern Idaho in 1882 where they lived until 1890 when they moved to the Kilgore country. In 1891 they moved to Camas, to Dubois, and then to their ranch on Camas Creek, 10 miles east of Dubois. Francis and his sons continued ranching together in the horse and cattle business.
Mr. Kendrick was one of the pioneer stock men of the Camas Creek country. Mr. Kendrick was 68 years old at the time of his passing, and was survived by his wife, and the following children: Mr. Jos. Jacoby, Mr. John Hays Jr, Mrs. Sophia Smith, Mrs. Ray Williams and Oscar Kendrick, all of Camas creek, Seth Kendrick, a merchant of Camas and several grandchildren also mourn his loss.
Impressive funeral services were held at the Dubois church attended by a large number of friends and relatives. The services were in charge of Reverend Paul of Idaho Falls.
His burial was in the Dubois cemetery.