Casey Burns grew up in Rigby, joined the Marines, and discovered the thrill of serving others on a continent an entire ocean away from home. After returning to the states that desire to serve led him to a national title and to a small town of less than 1,000 people, where he is still always looking for new ways to bless other people.
Casey loved living and attending school in the small community of Rigby. Back then it was still a small town, he recalls. Right after graduation, Casey joined the Marines.
“I wanted a challenge, and the Marines are the toughest,” he recalled with a grin. After training, Casey spent most of his three years in the service living in Japan and Southeast Asia. He soon found what he loved most about his role was serving the local people. “I received several Letters of Appreciation for helping over there,” Casey shared. “I helped build a baseball field for them; the kids really liked it.”
Casey remembers spending time with lots of kids, helping in various ways and building things the communities needed. It was a humbling and fulfilling experience. One of his prominent memories is of a community celebration he attended and put together a tug-o-war team to participate in a tournament. His team beat all the others, so his team was challenged to compete again, but to take a man out. They still were able to win.
A few years after returning home, a friend asked Casey to get involved in Sumo Wrestling. The Boise event was being held for a children’s charity, so Casey decided to participate for the cause. He did quite well at the event, so he continued with Sumo Wrestling. He went on to become the North American Heavy Weight Champion that year. As far as Casey knows, that’s the quickest anyone has started sumo and then won that championship.
A few years ago, Casey was living in Shelley, but needed to find a new place to live. His friend owned the bar and the old bank building that had been converted into apartments in Roberts, so he encouraged Casey to move to the little interstate town.
“I just love Roberts,” Casey enthused. “It’s a wonderful small community. This is home. People know each other here, and they keep an eye on each other. There’s a movie, A Man Called Otto, I feel like I’m kinda that guy in the movie, keeping an eye on everybody. If someone hasn’t been out and around recently, I’ll call and check on them, make sure they’re doing ok.”
Casey’s son is a lot like his father and volunteers as a firefighter in his home town. He encouraged Casey to find ways to get more involved in the community. Casey took that advice to heart. Casey decided to use money he had set aside to buy a motorcycle to purchase quality Karaoke equipment instead.
He uses the equipment to play music for events in the community, including during the Market Lake Days celebration each year. While Casey was serving in Iwakuni Japan, he would sometimes go to a local bar called Terry’s Place, which was owned by a former active-duty Marine.
When the place was closing down for the night, the song House of the Rising Sun would play to signal it was time to go. In remembrance of his time there, every time Casey DJs an event, from charities to weddings to whatever it may be, he concludes the event with that song.
Eventually Casey was able to save up for a projector and a 20-foot screen as well, and Casey now provides the community with free outdoor movies in the summer.
“This is a nice place; I want to help keep it nice and fun,” he expressed.
Casey participated in and won the community chili cook off, and for the last couple years he has been selling fireworks to help raise money for the Market Lake Days Celebration. Casey initially was helping with security, but he felt like he could accomplish more if he was helping with sales.
The year before Casey took over, the booth grossed about $17,000. This past year, the booth grossed about $52,000.
The money Casey helps raise in the weeks leading up to and following the 4th of July is used to support Market Lake Days and purchase the fireworks that conclude the day’s celebration.
Casey also serves on the committee that plans Market Lake Days. Just like with his karaoke machine and projector, Casey is always looking for a way to turn something that he already has or does into an opportunity to serve. He started reading children’s books like The Berenstain Bears and recording it for his grandkids who live in Kansas and, for a while, turned it into a podcast for other kids too.
This year Casey participated in the 21 Gun Salute during the Memorial Day flag raising ceremony at the Market Lake Cemetery.
“Casey is a great guy who sees the best in everyone,” Mayor BJ Berlin stated. “He loves Roberts and wants our city to be the best it can be. His infectious and gregarious personality is a welcome addition.”
Casey has some advice for anyone who is thinking about getting more involved in the Roberts community, or any community, “Don’t think about it; just jump in and serve. Many hands make light work. We can all make a difference.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.