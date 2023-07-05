From Sumo to serving, Burns lends a hand Roberts community
Photo Courtesy of Casey Burns

Casey Burns grew up in Rigby, joined the Marines, and discovered the thrill of serving others on a continent an entire ocean away from home. After returning to the states that desire to serve led him to a national title and to a small town of less than 1,000 people, where he is still always looking for new ways to bless other people.

Casey loved living and attending school in the small community of Rigby. Back then it was still a small town, he recalls. Right after graduation, Casey joined the Marines.


