Gary Ricks: over thirty years of Rigby Barber Stylist Shop

After thirty years of haircuts and beard trims, Rigby’s local barber retired on June 10, 2022.
Gary Ricks was born at the old Maternity home in Rigby in 1956. In 1992, he purchased his small barbershop on State Street. However, the 36 years in between were full of many different places and experiences, he recalls.
At three years of age, the Ricks family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah so that Richard Ricks, Gary’s father, could attend barber school. Following barber school, Richard apprenticed in Logan, Utah, Pocatello and Idaho Falls at the Rio Barber Shop near the Rio Theater, where the ARTitorium is currently located.
“When he finished his apprenticeship, he opened his shop on North Boulevard in Idaho Falls, in ‘62,” Gary said. “In 1969, we moved to Metropolitan Mud Lake, where I became a city slicker.”
The Ricks owned a small grocery store in Mud Lake called Rick’s Grocery Store and Barber Shop. According to Gary, the barber shop was situated in a corner of the store. From Mud Lake, Gary received a mission call to Cleveland, Tennessee, and when he returned his family had moved to Rigby and opened up shop next to Eckersell’s funeral home.
Upon his return from Tennessee he met his wife Murdoch.
“I met this beautiful young lady who lured me into a trap and I ended up marrying her,” Gary joked.
The two had eight children and twenty-one grandchildren, with one on the way.
Gary did not go straight to barber school from that point on. In fact, he recalls hauling mobile homes when Jimmy Carter was president. At the time, inflation rates were on the rise, which made it difficult for anyone to purchase mobile homes. As a result, Gary was laid off.
He received an offer from another company at that time, he said. The job was to drive semi-trucks out of Caldwell four days a week, to various locations including the College of Southern Idaho, Idaho State University, several different hospitals and restaurants — even out to the Idaho National Laboratory, or as it was called then, The Idaho National Engineering Laboratory.
“They were a little more picky out there,” Gary joked, and pointed at an old radio behind him. “They took my radio out of my truck, that was my radio, and all my tapes, because [they thought] I was a spy.”
This job helped Gary make more money than he ever did hauling mobile homes, but he quickly grew bored of the work. He recalled counting the amount of cars going in the opposite direction within an hour and averaging them out to entertain himself. He also stated he would count the white lines on the road within a mile, or how many mile-markers he passed.
“I was bored. So I quit and went to barber school in Salt Lake,” he said.
Gary and his brother Larry attended barber school together, and apprenticed under their father when they finished. According to Gary, the apprenticeship lasts a year and a half, however, after two years, Larry left Rigby to cut hair in Rexburg.
Gary and Richard worked in their shop, the first door west of Eckersell’s, and the rent kept going up and up, he said. Finally, it got to the point where it was cheaper to purchase his own shop than to continue renting the shop building they were in.
“So I went in debt and bought this place,” he said. “After a few years I paid it off and went in debt again and got some money to remodel it.”
Gary installed modern lightening, double-paned windows and tile floors while he remodeled his State Street shop. He said he learned to lay tile from the best, his cousin Marshall Ricks of Marshall’s Tile in Idaho Falls. According to Gary, Marshall told him where to start tiling, and Gary laid the whole floor himself.
“It’s been a good place to be for all these years,” he said. “I’ve been here, raised my kids ... and now they’re grown up and gone.”
Throughout out his years cutting hair in Rigby, Gary serviced people from all over. Some of his customers have driven up from Idaho Falls for years to get their haircuts from Gary. He stated some of his customers were “foreigners from the east coast,” and “foreigners from the west coast,” and various men who served in the armed forces and as local first responders.
Gary himself was a first responder for 24 years, as well. He recalled being recruited to work with the fire station almost as soon as he bought his shop in 1992.
According to current Fire Chief Carl Anderson, Gary would leave his customers in the chair to go out and fight fires. Only once, Gary stated, was a customer still in the chair when he returned two hours later.
He served as captain at Station #1 and Battalion Chief in Ririe and Interim Chief at Central Fire District twice, while CFD sought new chiefs, he said.
“I had lots of experiences. In fact, a week after I learned childbirth in my EMT class, on the way to the hospital I delivered our first son on the front seat of the car,” he said. “It was a bloody mess! But I got my son!”
Gary’s last day in the shop was Saturday, June 10. He stated his family started an awful rumor of his retirement by writing on the window of his shop, advertising a good-bye celebration to take place on that day. He also stated it was a “true” rumor.
“It’s been a good run for us. I’m gonna miss all these guys. My social life is going to dwindle in disbelief,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Everyone gets older, his wife DeAnn said. Gary stated there were certain health concerns which caused his wife to push him to retire.
“But I’m gonna take my chair and put it up in my brother’s shop. I’ll take customers one or two days a week up there. But she [DeAnn] doesn’t know about that yet,” he joked again.