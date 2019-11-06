Kenneth Lloyd Small - Remembering the Vietnam War

Kenneth Lloyd Small, Private First Class, USMC, rests in peace on a beautiful hill overlooking the Salmon River Valley in Salmon, Lemhi County, Idaho.
PFC Kenneth Lloyd Small was born February 24, 1950 the son of Lloyd and Norma Bennett Small. He was raised at Medicine Lodge, west of Dubois, and attended the Clark County School in Dubois. This included all of his Elementary grades, continuing into High School. He was active in sports and enjoyed the family ranch life and especially the great outdoors. His family then moved to Salmon, ID, thus he completed his High School and graduated from the Salmon High School. He enjoyed growing up with his younger twin sisters. His friends well remember him always pulling a joke on them, to try to make everyone laugh.
Soon after his graduation he decided to join the U.S. Marines along with some of his other past. He served during the Vietnam War. He began his tour on December 29, 1968. He had earned the rank of Private First Class. Occupation or specialty was Rifleman. Service number was 2435873. He served with the 1st Marine Division, 1st Battalion, and 26th Marine C Company.
Small experienced a traumatic event which resulted in loss of life on June 7, 1969. Recorded circumstances attributed to: “Died through hostile action, explosive device”. Incident location: South Vietnam, Quang Nam province,
Kenneth Lloyd Small is buried or memorialized at the Salmon Cemetery, Idaho.
Kenneth is honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington D.C. Name inscribed at VVM Wall, Panel 23w, and Line 106. He is also listed on the Idaho Falls Vietnam Memorial.
Some of his Awards and Commendations he either received or may have been qualified for included: Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal , Vietnam Campaigning Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Distinguished Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Good Conduct Medal, Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal.
Kind words expressed from a friend included:
“Although we never met personally, I want to thank you PFC Kenneth Lloyd Small, for your courageous and valiant service, faithful contribution, and your most holy sacrifice given to this great country of ours! Your Spirit is alive---and strong, therefore Marine, you shall never be forgotten, nor has your death been in vain! Again, thank you PFC Small, for a job well done!”