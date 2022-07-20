Ed Wagner spent his childhood in the south suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. When he accepted a position with what was known then as the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, he found it was a wonderful opportunity.
“It was very easy to accept an opportunity to come west here,” Wagner said, “because I love the mountains and the outdoors.”
Wagner currently resides in Idaho Falls, but is a part of the Rigby community through his involvement with the Rigby Community Presbyterian Church where he is one of three rotating pastors.
Since the mid 1970’s, when he first accepted his position out at the current Idaho National Laboratories, he stated he has visited Yellowstone National Park at least three times a year. His adventures often included his camera, his wife and daughter, his sister or Rick Hutchinson — the world expert on Yellowstone’s geothermal features.
“It turned out that he became a good personal friend,” Wagner said about Hutchinson. “He even started taking our daughter around when she was, yea big, to learn how to behave in back-country thermal areas and how to deal with the wild animals.”
Wagner met Hutchinson through his sister who worked at the park for 15 years. His friendship with the geologist was a basis for the many adventures he had at the park through the years, as well as the wealth of knowledge he acquired about the geothermal features and the animals, he said.
Hutchinson needed assistance, quite a bit, Wagner stated. They were, he said, always underfunded and Hutchinson often recruited Wagner to come out and do field work with him.
He recalled performing a plethora of tasks while volunteering his time along the geologist which ranged from putting thermocouples down inside of the geysers, getting up-close-and-personal with geysers during eruptions, and learning how to safely interact with the wildlife as they moved through the park to perform the various jobs.
On one particular venture to put thermocouples down in the Beehive Geyser, Wagner stated they had to stand with their hands on the cone when there was a 200 foot column of water barely six inches away from their noses.
Aside from geothermal adventures, Wagner spent quite a bit of time in the park exploring with his family and taking various photographs, which he has published in a series of books. His time in the park filled him with helpful knowledge which allowed him to become an unofficial tour guide for several groups as they visited Yellowstone.
A particularly useful piece of advice he collected from Hutchinson was how to avoid violent interactions with the “brown eyes,” the larger herbivores in the park.
“You were to become a herd animal,” Wagner said. “You get down on one knee, look down and speak softly.”
Wagner described the process as becoming less of a threat. In nature, he said, the only other creatures to look these animals in the eyes are either predators or mating rivals, and they see eye contact as a challenge. Instead, he said, get down low, and pretend to be a grazing animal.
This piece of advice helped Wagner save the life of little girl in the Park several years ago, in what he recounted as one of the potentially scariest encounters he ever had.
At the time, there was a large crowd of onlookers surrounding Castle Geyser in the park. In the distance, Wagner recalled seeing a small pack of four bison in the distance and coming straight toward the crowd near the geyser.
In an attempt to create a safe environment for both the wild animals and the park visitors, he warned the people to create a clear path for the buffalo to walk through. This split the crowd into two sections.
“Just as the buffalo stepped onto the paved area there, there was a little girl who got separated from her mother,” Wagner said. “She was on the wrong side and decided to run across right under the nose of this bull. You could just see, his body language, he was going to toss her, at least.”
Quickly, Wagner stepped forward and grabbed the child, pulling her back and pulling them both into the grazing position, looking down on one knee. Quietly, he explained to the girl that were going to pretend to be buffalo, just for a minute.
“The bull, you could see him, he was kind of relaxing,” he said. “Maybe thinking ‘They weren’t quite the threat I was afraid of.’”
Wagner stated he could see the creature was still curious, so he gently raised his and the girls hands toward him and softly conveyed to her that the buffalo may sniff or lick their hands.
“I said, ‘you’ll be able to tell all your little friends you’ve been licked by a buffalo,’” he said.
The girl was calm, and after the buffalo give their hands a lick, he walked on. The other three buffalos followed along with little trouble. That, he said, was a very interesting day.
Throughout his multiple visits to the park, Wagner has witnessed several scenes and stories play out for both visitors and in nature.
One geyser, the Beehive Geyser, is known as Grandma’s Geyser to Wagner. He told the tale of small Indian girl who visited the United States with her family before World War II, and visited Yellowstone. He said the little girl and her family walked past the geyser and the girl felt the splash of the warm water shower over her. This was one of her favorite childhood memories.
Many years later, this woman returned to the park with her husband, children and grandchildren, which was when Wagner met her. Beehive was gearing for an eruption again, he said, but it might be a couple hour wait. He said her family did not like the idea of waiting around for the event and the grandmother told them to go explore while she waited for the water.
When the eruption came, this Indian grandmother, dressed in her traditional Indian saari, stood in the heaviest splash-zone with a large smile on her face.
“If I didn’t have my expensive camera around my neck, I probably would have walked over and joined her,” Wagner said.
Soaked, she approached him and gave him a large hug and thanked him because she had relived her fondest memory.
Wagner is a photographer, and has published several books full of photographs and tales of his experiences in the national park. He has captured several instances of wildlife as well as historic land formations which no longer exist.
One such instance is a photograph he took of Lone Pine Point during the winter of 1984. This formation is the namesake of the Lone Pine Geyser, named after the lone pine tree atop a boulder right up by the geyser. According to Wagner, after the fires of 1988, the lone pine tree for which the geyser is named was lost, along with the trees in the surrounding area.
“It’s interesting how you start recording history,” he said.
A few years after the fires, the ice movement on the lake there toppled over the boulder point where the tree used to stand. The entire area Lone Pine Point was named for now ceases to exist.
Wagner has had the opportunity to see the countless wonders of Yellowstone, from rare geyser eruptions to rare geysers themselves and believes there is so much more to experience out there.
There is one particular thing Wagner witnessed in the park on one of his trips that caused him concern. There was a young boy with his parents waiting for the eruption of one of the geysers. This boy, Wagner said, was watching a video on an electronic device.
The boy simply watching a video didn’t bother Wagner. The video was what he believes to have been a mass-produced video, footage captured by a telephoto lens to get up close to the geyser from a safe distance. The video clips were edited to short snippets of a the geyser’s activity, instead of capturing the length of the continuous eruption and set to music.
What bothered Wagner about this scene was that the video was what held the child’s attention. Even when the actual geyser erupted, the child looked up for a brief moment, and returned his full attention to the video on his device.
“He’s sitting in the middle of the wonders of Yellowstone and not paying any attention to it at all,” Wagner said.
He believes people are losing their connection to the park. He thinks people are beginning to believe watching a video presentation of the park is just as good as being there to watch it in person.
“When they stop valuing it, who is going to fund the protection,” he asked. “How are you going to get people to regain that connection with nature?”
Wagner admitted there are a lot of people for whom videos are as close as they’ll ever get to the park, so there is use for them. But at the same time, when one has the opportunity to experience the real thing, but don’t value it, that’s a real problem.
There are a lot of what Wagner calls “industrial tourists,” who have a set itinerary of things they want to see and experience when the visit Yellowstone. These tourists, he said, don’t go into the park with an open mind to see what the park has to offer.
“When you try to see everything, you end up seeing nothing,” he said. “And you don’t appreciate the value of what the park is all about, anyway.”