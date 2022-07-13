In the late 1950’s, Rigby local and former business owner Dean Abbott took these two photos of Yellowstone National Park visitors interacting with a mother bear and her cub. Dean is now deceased, and the pictures were submitted by his son, Rigby local Steve Abbott.
While these photos were taken roughly 70 years ago, it is still common to see all kinds of wildlife in the park, though Yellowstone Officials now prohibit any interaction between the wildlife and park visitors.
In fact, park officials have placed certain regulations on park visitors in an attempt to minimize all contact humans may have with the wild life at all. According to the Yellowstone National Park Website’s regulation’s page, all visitors must comply with these wildlife-centered rules:
1. Willfully remaining near or approaching wildlife, including nesting birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal.
2. Hunting or feeding wildlife.
3. Traveling off-road by vehicle or bicycle.
4. Camping outside of designated areas
5. Spotlighting wildlife (viewing with lights).
6. Imitating elk calls or using buglers. Imitating wolf howls.
7. Using electronic equipment capable of tracking wildlife
The park has reported numerous incidents where visitors have been harmed by bears or bison. In the year 2022 alone, Yellowstone has reported three separate incidents.
According to a press release the park issued on June 30, a 71-year-old woman was gored by a bison after inadvertently approaching the animal in the park. The release stated she did not sustain life-threatening injuries, but was transported to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.
On May 30, a woman approached a bison near a boardwalk at black sand basin, and on June 28, a man approached a bison near giant geyser according to the release. The park reported both visitors were gored.
There are many sights to behold in Yellowstone, and officials warn visitors on the safety page of their website not to let the park take their lives. In fact, in their press release, they list several animal viewing steps that can prevent injury to both visitors and animals.
The release warns visitors to give bison space when they approach campsites or other populated areas within the park such as trails, boardwalks and parking lots. It states all visitors should always give large animals such as bison, elk or moose up to 25 feet of berth. It also suggests staying up to 100 feet away from bears or wolves.
Another suggestion made on the release encourages visitors not to stand their ground if approached by animals within the park. In fact, it suggest turning and walking away from the animal and spraying bear spray behind them in the case where the animal continues to follow them. The release warns that bison are unpredictable and can run three times as fast as a human.
These pictures, according to Abbott were taken in the late 1950’s. According to the National Park Service website, the Leopold Report was released in 1963, a report which first gave regulations on how wildlife should be managed in national parks.
