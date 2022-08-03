Memories of Yellowstone: Making your own memories

Several individuals have shared their experiences in Yellowstone National Park with the Jefferson Star during it’s 150th anniversary of becoming a national park. They’ve shared stories of feeding bears in the late 1950’s, to experiencing the second-hand joy of a stranger’s childhood geyser experience.
While the park is notorious for the geothermal activity, boasting hot springs and geysers such as Mammoth Hot Springs and Old Faithful, there are also a wide variety of wildlife to see, from the ever-present bison and elk to deer, bears and an assortment of birds.
Along with the natural aspects of Yellowstone, there is also a rich history in the park. Yellowstone has established several locations throughout the park which aim to educate visitors on its natural and cultural histories. The Yellowstone Heritage and Research Center, according to the National Park Services website, offers temporary traveling exhibits such as tours for visitors. Museum of the Yellowstone also offers an education of early travel through Yellowstone, according to it’s official website.
There are numerous historical sites to explore, such as the Fort Yellowstone Historic District, the Roosevelt Arch, the powerhouse, parade grounds and cemetery.
According to the National Park Services History and Culture page for the park, 895 buildings, trails, grave markings and bridges have been marked and documented as culturally significant.
Yellowstone National Park is full of geological, biological and historical wonders ready for exploration. In fact, with the summer season winding down, there are still opportunities to visit the park and see many different sights available.
Most roads through the Park will remain open until November this year, according to the National Parks Services official website, with the Beartooth Highway between Long Lake Barricade closing on October 11. Following that, this year, all remaining roads will remain open until November 1, after which only the road between the north and north east entrances will be open.
However, missing the summer months does not indicate visitors will have to wait a full year to visit the park again. Yellowstone’s West entrance opens again on December 15, to Old Faithful, Mammoth, Canyon to Norris, Canyon to Lake and the Old Faithful route to the West Thumb.
If winter travel isn’t ideal, the regular spring season openings begin in 2023 in late April through May, the website states.