In the 150 years since Yellowstone National Park first opened, they have released multiple series of artwork for the public consumption.
Since about the 1890’s, according to Farnsworth T.V. and Pioneer Museum board member Patricia Scott, Yellowstone released collections of collectible postcards.
“Yellowstone postcards are real collector’s items,” Scott said at Rigby’s museum, leading the way back to a glass display case which houses the museum’s own collection of vintage Yellowstone Postcards.
The display case at Farnsworth T.V. and Pioneer Museum is lined with nearly 50 vintage photo-tint postcards depicting several scenes of the national park; they show geysers, wildlife, The Old Faithful Inn, as well as the multitude of mountainous landscapes, bodies of water and geological formations.
Museum officials have attempted to ascertain the date these postcards were produced, however, neither the cards nor the box they came in have any indication of when they were published.
Only few details can be found regarding the collection online. Brigham Young University archived an identical set of postcards in 2013, but were also unable to list a production date.
According to the BYU archive, the collection was produced by the H.H. Tammen Company. Scott was able to determine they were produced around the 1920’s and 1930’s.
“Photo Tint was an earlier practice, as color photos weren’t common before the 1940’s” Scott said. “And the box says this collection was to be distributed by Ben Franklin stores. Ben Franklin first opened in 1927.”
According to museum curator Cleave Reddick, the Photo Tint cards were created by painting with color over a black-and white photograph.
“Photo tint is all hand-painted,” Reddick said of the collection.
Each postcard in the collection contains both a post card number and a brief label of the photographed scene. On the reverse side of the card is a small description of the scene and often times a geological or biological explanation.
For example, one of the vintage cards depicts a pile of elk horns. The back of the card includes a description of which animals in the park lose their horns seasonally and what it means for the animal.
Due to the wear and tear of age on the box the cards came in, Scott and Reddick are unable to determine where the postcards were purchased. There is a large tear on the portion of the box that identifies which Ben Franklin store the collection was designated to.
According to Scott, there are several possibilities. She stated it is possible the cards were purchased in Rigby or Idaho Falls, as both towns had Ben Franklin Stores at one time. It is also possible the cards were purchased in Cody, Wyoming, where BYU’s collection came from. Scott also includes the possibility that the cards were obtained online through bidding sites such as eBay.
Despite being unable to track even the donor of the post cards, Rigby’s local museum continues to display the artistic pieces of Yellowstone’s history.
The Museum of the Yellowstone is happy to sponsor this series about Yellowstone National Park. Our mission is to discover, preserve, and present the history of Yellowstone National Park, West Yellowstone, and the surrounding area for the education of visitors and residents. www.museumoftheyellowstone.org