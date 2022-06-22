In 2007, Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum curator Cleave Reddick was part of a crew working on the Old Faithful Inn in Yellowstone National Park, during the lodge’s large-scale restoration project.
The Old Faithful Inn is one of the most-requested lodging facilities in the national park, according to the Yellowstone official website. The large log-cabin lodge was built in 1903 and 1904.
According to Reddick, there were several steps to the lodge’s 2007 restoration project. In fact, Reddick himself was only part of one piece of the larger $60 million project.
“They tore off all the roof and re-roofed it,” Reddick said, of the team he helped lead on the project. “They have a lot of earthquakes up there, we went in an did a lot of bracing and blocking up inside the attics.”
The inn has several wooden dormers lining each side of the roof. According to Reddick, one or two of those dormers would be lost every year due to snow slide on the steep slope of the roof. One of the tasks handed to him and his crew was to reinforce the dormers while preserving the historical integrity of the building.
Since the building was first constructed in the very early 1900s, Reddick stated the construction crews were given specific parameters and instructions for the restoration in order to preserve the historical accuracy.
“A lot of the little braces were all rotted out,” he said. “When we replaced them we had to find one about the same size and about the same shape. When we took the old one out, if it had a signature, it went in to the museum.”
The building was, and continues to be full of small historic details, according to Reddick — small and large artifacts with stories and memories woven into the very walls of the lodge. In fact, even the flagpoles at the top of the lodge were the hiding places of some historical remnants. Little notes were found inside the brass balls at the top of the poles, Reddick said.
“If you broke a window, you had to find really old glass, the kind that has little air bubbles floating around in it. It all had to be historically accurate.”
Up in the attics of the buildings, Reddick stated, there are old pulleys still installed. These pulleys were used during the lodges original construction, and were operated with cable and literal horsepower to hoist up the logs the crew needed.
In ‘Bat’s Alley,’ the attic where park and lodge employees often reside during the summer months has what Reddick calls some interesting things.
“There’s a set of wooden doors that come off of the bathroom,” Reddick said. “The bellboys would all sign that when they worked there.”
There was one bellboy in particular that Reddick remembers noting. This young man had worked at the Old Faithful Inn in his youth and signed the door. Years later, he returned to the lodge and signed the doors again as a doctor.
Eagle Rock Timber initially hired Reddick to run a job up at the Idaho National Laboratory. However, when Eagle Rock lost the bid on that project, they sent Reddick up to Yellowstone to aid Bryce Taylor as the alternate superintendent on what he called the ‘Old Faithful Project.’
The Old Faithful Inn’s restoration project was done in multiple phases, Reddick said. Most of these phases were completed in the winter, however, Reddick’s project focused on roof repair and restoration. Due to heavy snowfall in Yellowstone during the winter, the roof repairs took place during the summer months.
A majority of the repairs took place during the winter because that is when the park is closed. Crews working in the winter did not have to work around the crowds of tourists and were able to finish their jobs quickly and with minimal interruption.
Working during the summer, however, Reddick stated his crew had to set up fences around the construction area to diver the tourists and sight-seers while they worked on the roof. According to Reddick, he was in Yellowstone for approximately six months working on the roof. Some of the crew returned later to finish up incomplete sections, but Reddick was unable to join them.
Some of the other phases of the project included modernizing the lodge’s kitchen, replacing the flooring throughout the building and replacing the windows.
Architect Robert Reamer designed the Old Faithful Inn, as well as the Lake Yellowstone Hotel. The two buildings could not be more different, according to Reddick.
“Lake is like an old southern mansion,” Reddick said. “With the formal columns and all that.”
In contrast to the the austere hotel and it’s southern charm, Reddick stated Reamer hoped walking through the lodge would feel like walking through the forest.
Reamer designed windows to the lodge to all be different, casting different shaped shadows everywhere within the building. The intent was to create the illusion of a forest, with tree branches and leaves hanging overhead and casting long shadows as the day progressed.
Since it’s initial construction in the early 1900’s, the inn has seem multiple additions, Reddick stated. The original inn has rooms available, none with access to a private bath, but are still in high demand. Reddick stated the rooms at the inn are often booked out months in advance.
“It’s a huge building, and it’s been added on to and added on to,” Reddick said. “It was built in 14 months with no electricity. I couldn’t do that now.”
